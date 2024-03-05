Lisburn surfer recalls rescue as RNLI volunteers launch charity’s 200th anniversary in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the charity turns 200, the RNLI is revealing its volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved an incredible 146,277 lives during its two centuries of lifesaving.

Among those to be rescued is Matthew Best from Lisburn who got into difficulty while surfing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When RNLI lifeguard Annie Jagoe heard the words ‘unconscious body in the water’ over her VHF radio, she scanned Benone Beach. Hearing that the casualty couldn’t move, she grabbed her spinal board.

Surfer Matthew Best from Lisburn who was rescued at Benone Beach alongside RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Annie Jagoe who was involved in his rescue. Pic credit: RNLI

Despite suffering spinal injuries, on the anniversary of his accident one year later, Mathew made a return to surfing and Annie was at his side.

"It was June 5. I'd gone out to surf with three friends at Benone Beach,” Matthew recalled.

"We’d been out a while already, an hour and a half maybe, just surfing as normal."Up to a point, I remember everything, but the exact moment of my incident - I don't know exactly what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My assumption is I surfed a wave and the way I came off my board, either I went in head first or the way the waves crashed on me once I went into the water caused me to hit my head on the bottom of the sand.

"I'm quite tall, about 6’4” and the water was about my height. I hit my head on the bottom, then floated to the top.

"At that point I was still awake but essentially paralysed from the shoulders down. It turns out the vertebrae in my neck had broken, and I had completely crushed my spinal cord.

"I found myself floating face down in the water. I knew straight away I had broken my neck, but I could still move my shoulders. It was at that point I thought this is it, and I thought about my family and my poor mum when she would get the news.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew’s friend was able to get to him and flip him over. “After a few seconds, I came to,” he continued. “I think I said ‘thanks for saving me, mate. I think I've broken my neck’. He was great. He was super calm. I owe a lot to him.”

Annie Jagoe was one of the team of RNLI lifeguards working on Benone Beach that day. She brought the spinal board on scene.

"I got down there and thankfully Matthew was lying awake,” Annie explained.

"I asked him how are you feeling, are you in any pain. On a scale of 1-10, he said it was five, not that painful but he knew something was wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I said we need to get you out of the water and assess you. Thankfully, he was still floating so I asked his friend to stay holding his head and we worked to get the spinal board beneath him with the help of all our team.

"On the beach, there was a former Coastguard and a doctor so we had all the assistance we needed until the arrival of the ambulance service, working to ensure Matthew’s condition didn’t worsen and that he was made as comfortable as possible."

Matthew was subsequently transferred to Altnagelvin Area Hospital before undergoing nine hours of spinal surgery in the Royal Victoria Hospital the next day, a month of bed rest, followed by an intensive rehabilitation and recovery programme at Musgrave Park Hospital.

A year on from his accident, Matthew with the help of Annie made a return to surfing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Six to eight months down the line ‘we exchanged contact details through a friend of mine,” Annie continued.

“We met up and during the course of one of our conversations Matthew told me he would like to get on a board again.

"On the anniversary of his accident he got in touch and said ‘I think I am ready to try surfing again’ so we did a one to one, he was very keen, his mobility was great, there were some things he wasn’t quite able to do but his progress was incredible and just to see him stand up on the wave, up on the board progressing, is something I find hard to describe, there was so much excitement and joy for him. It was surreal to know that a year ago from that moment he couldn’t walk at all.

"As a lifeguard, it so nice to go to your job and know that you can help someone that day, it’s great.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such is Matthew’s love for the water and surfing, he is now regularly back in the sea and with a fond appreciation of the role the RNLI played in his rescue and return to the surf.

"The RNLI helps thousands of people every year," said Matthew. “I was one of those people and if it hadn’t have been for the RNLI, mine could have been a very different story.”

RNLI Trustee Paddy McLaughlin, also a volunteer at Red Bay RNLI in Cushendall said: “It is an honour and a privilege to see and be a part of this lifesaving organisation as it reaches its bicentenary.

"For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable. It is through the courage and dedication of its incredible people that the RNLI has survived the tests of time.