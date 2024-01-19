Lisburn teen Jessika Robson is thrilled to be nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Woman of the Year Award

World record breaking swimmer, Lisburn teenager Jessika Robson, has been nominated for the prestigious World Open Water Swimming Woman of the Year award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jessika, who broke the record last year for the youngest person to swim across the North Channel completed the 41km swim from Robbie’s Point, Donaghadee to Portpatrick in Scotland in 11 hours and 46 minutes.

Now she is competing to be crowned World Open Water Swimming Woman of the Year and she is hoping local people will dive in and give her plenty of support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessika began swimming when she was just six years old and her passion for the water has grown ever since.

Lisburn swimmer Jessika Robson broke the world record for the youngest person to swim the North Channel. Pic credit: Jessika Robson

"I started pool swimming when I was about six and have loved swimming since then,” she explained.

"I joined Lisburn City Swimming Club nine years ago. I was young when I started but I remember my sessions always being enjoyable and fun because of the coaches and friends I had.”

Jessika trains both in Lisburn swimming pool but also in the open water, building up her strength and stamina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I do the majority of my training in the pool with Lisburn City Swimming Club and I do that about 16 hours a week, but during the summer when the pool season is finished, I swim in the sea or in the Lough, sometimes for hours at a time,” she continued.

Jessika Robson has been nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Woman of the Year Award. Pic credit: Jessika Robson

"In the winter I’m still dipping and taking shorter swims in Lough Neagh or the sea and I’ve recently just completed an ice kilometre in Wild Waters in Armagh.”

At only 17 years of age, Jessika has accomplished so much in such a short space of time and even choosing career highlights so far is a challenge, although her world record definitely stands out.

“Definitely my North Channel swim is my main highlight, I feel that I learnt so much about open water and myself on that swim,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It feels incredible now because I feel like I’ve made myself and others proud and feel like I’ve shown other people that you can do anything if you really put the effort in.

Jessika Robson has thanked everyone who has supported her swimming career so far and looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead. Pic credit: Jessika Robson

"The biggest challenge was the jellyfish. I got stung an hour into the swim and a couple of times again after that and it was horrible I’ve never felt a pain like it but because of the people on my boat I carried on going because they were so supportive and encouraged me to just get my head down.

"I think my second biggest highlight was completing my six hour qualifier that I had to do, to be able to take on the North Channel as I didn’t know if I’d finish it or not and when I did I felt a huge sense of accomplishment.

"Being awarded Irish Long Distance Swimming Association Junior of the Year, and Lisburn and Castlereagh Junior Sports Personality of the Year was very cool too and receiving my Guinness World Record Certificate was amazing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessika feels honoured to be nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Woman of the Year Award and is hoping people n Lisburn will vote for her.

Jessika Robson with Mayor Andrew Gowan after she won the Lisburn Young Sportsperson of the Year Award. Pic credit: Jessika Robson

"I was so confused at first because I didn’t think I’d even be thought of because of the amount of incredible women in the open water community. But I was so happy and grateful that people did think to nominate me.

"Even to be nominated was an honour but to be in the top ten just feels incredible because once again I’m up in that group of women who are all so inspirational and that blows my mind!

“To vote, follow the link https://shorturl.at/sBNR5

"You can read all about the nominees there and scroll to the bottom to vote. There are some amazing stories.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessika certainly isn’t taking it easy and already has some big challenges in her sights for the year ahead.

"My next big swim planned is Fastnet, which starts at the Iconic Fastnet Rock and finishes at Baltimore pier, it’s 21 km,” she explained.

"I also want to do the Galway Bay swim in the summer. If I complete both of those, with my North Channel swim, I’ll have done the Irish triple crown, which would be awesome.”

With a close knit support network of family, friends, and her coach Stan, Jessika’s career in swimming is bound to continue to go from strength to strength.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would like to thank everyone who has given me any advice, whether it be little things or big things that can change a swim entirely,” Jessika continued.

"I thank everyone who has supported me and believed in me; everyone from Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers; Chris and Dot who were on my boat during my swim and with me from my first day in the Lough; all the Infinity crew for even giving me the opportunity to try the North Channel; my coach Stan from Lisburn City Swimming Club; and my mum, Kelly. She runs me around everywhere and is so supportive in everything I do and want to do.”

Open Water swimming has become very popular in recent years, with groups taking the plunge across the country and Jessika is encouraging anyone who may be tempted to dip their toe in the water to join a group and get started.

"If you are thinking of starting open water don’t be afraid to ask for tips or advice,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone in the open water community will have some tricks that can make it easier so definitely listen to those around you, they really are a wonderful community, so happy to help.