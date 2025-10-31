Lisburn teenager shines as she is crowned Miss Diamond Pageant

Lisburn teenager Marcy Angelones was recently crowned Miss Diamond Pageant at the prestigious contest in Wigan.

Marcy competed against different young women from different countries to win the Miss Teen Diamond EU title, her first ever pageant win.

The 15 year old Fort Hill Integrated College student got involved in the pageant world when she saw advertisements on Facebook and she hasn’t looked back.

Marcy explained that there is much more to pageant contests than simply posing, there is a lot of training, social media work, as well as a lot of charity work, about which the Lisburn girl is very passionate.

Lisburn teenager Marcy Angelones was recently crowned Miss Diamond Pageant. Pic credit: Ant Bradshaw

"Pageants don’t just involve walking about and posing on stage they involve a lot of work off the stage like training sessions with coaches, charity work, and fundraising for the chosen charity that the pageant is raising money for,” Marcy explained.

"Having a platform for something you are passionate is very important.

“My charity effort this year is raising awareness about animal abuse as I believe we are the voices for those who can’t speak.”

March couldn’t believe it when her name was called out and was delighted to win the crown.

"I honestly was so shocked when I was announced as the winner as I had always been runner up and never gotten a first so it was a moment I will never forget,” she continued.

“The whole experience was so incredible each and every participant in diamond is so lovely and kind constantly supporting each other backstage and always looking out for each other.”

Marcy will now go on to represent Ireland at a pageant in Los Angeles next summer.

"I’m very excited to go and represent my country in LA,” she said.

"I believe a lot of people think pageants are just all about make-up and dresses but that’s so far from the truth.

"I truly believe pageants are all about becoming a role model, a true queen, and an inspiration to other individuals, showing others that they can do more than they think,

"I truly believe Diamond is a system that will always have my heart and will forever be a cut above the rest.”