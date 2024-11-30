Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Lisburn.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened on the Moira Road at around 10.35pm on Friday night.

Police said a Volkswagen Golf travelling towards Lower Ballinderry Road collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, another Volkswagen Golf.

A PSNI spokesperson said the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles and the lone driver of the other have all sustained injuries which are believed at this time to be serious.

All three were taken to hospital following the crash.

Police investigating the collision would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage along the Moira Road at around the time of the collision.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1771 29/11/24. Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/