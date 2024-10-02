Members of the Lisburn Royal Irish Regiment Association outside the Ulster Tower where they presented the Somme Association with a donation for €1000.Members of the Lisburn Royal Irish Regiment Association outside the Ulster Tower where they presented the Somme Association with a donation for €1000.
Lisburn veterans pay their respects to the fallen during a tour of the battlefields of France and Belgium

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:24 BST
Members of Lisburn Royal Irish Regimental Association, friends and families, recently paid a visit to the Battlefields of the Western Front.

The group visited many cemeteries and memorials across France and Belgium.

Lead by Raymond Corbett, the Chairman, the group paid respects to the fallen at many sites including: Thiepval Memorial to the Missing, the Ulster Memorial Tower, Vimy Ridge, Tyne Cot Cemetery/Memorial and the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing where the chairman read the Binyon Ode ‘For the Fallen’.

The Association paraded in regimental dress to and from the Menin Gate Service with great dignity and composure.

The group would like to thank tour guide Tom Saunders, who shared his knowledge and experience throughout the visit.

Chairman of the Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion read the Exhortation at a Remembrance Service at the Ulster Tower.

Chairman of the Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion read the Exhortation at a Remembrance Service at the Ulster Tower. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The Association paid their respects at the grave of a family member.

The Association paid their respects at the grave of a family member. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A Wreath was laid on behalf of the Royal Irish Regimental Association Lisburn Branch.

A Wreath was laid on behalf of the Royal Irish Regimental Association Lisburn Branch. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Alderman James Tinsley laid a wreath on behalf of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Alderman James Tinsley laid a wreath on behalf of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

