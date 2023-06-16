The new chair of one of Northern Ireland’s largest charitable foundations says her top priority is addressing the funding crisis facing the Community and Voluntary Sector.

Lisburn woman Gillian Boyd, who at 39 is the youngest ever chair of the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland and the first representative from the Third Sector to hold the post, said the role of the organisation is more crucial than ever given the dire economic circumstances and lack of financial security for charities.

The Halifax Foundation has contributed £43m to more than 12,000 projects in Northern Ireland in its 38-year history, supporting mainly smaller grassroots charities through grant funding, IT equipment and mentoring. The Foundation receives an annual donation from Lloyds Banking Group to fund all its Grant Programmes with the aim of improving the lives of disadvantaged and disabled people.

Gillian said: “There is a huge crisis of funding in the community and voluntary sector and as a local funder we have to be bold in our response to that. We don’t have a sitting Government so budgets are non-existent meaning many charitable organisations face uncertainty. This isn’t good enough and our communities deserve better. We are developing new strategies and looking at collaborative opportunities that support and give voice to the sector.”

Halifax Foundation Chief Executive Brenda McMullan welcomes the organisation’s new chair, Gillian Boyd (right). PIC CREDIT: Halifax Foundation

Gillian has volunteered and worked in the voluntary sector for over 22 years mostly in and around her hometown of Lisburn. She grew up in the voluntary sector as her Mum, Janet Hunter, established Families Achieving Change Together (FACT) after the death of her brother.

“FACT was established to support anyone here who was a victim or survivor of violence with social, emotional and educational support. This meant that from a young age I got to see the inner workings of a charitable organisation and also what a major difference people can make,” she said.

After attending Wallace High School, Lisburn, Gillian studied Community Youth Work at Ulster University, then completed a Masters in Autism at Queens University Belfast and recently returned to Ulster University part-time to do a Post Graduate Certificate in Executive Leadership.

She is now a Service Manager at the Cedar Foundation’s Youth Matters Service, a dynamic Youth Work service supporting children and young people with disabilities across Northern Ireland.

It is working to improve the lives of young people that drives her. She said: “Young people with disabilities and those who are part of the autistic community are often excluded and I am so passionate about ensuring our young people have access to high level youth work opportunities that supports them to flourish.”

She became a trustee with the Halifax Foundation in 2017 and Foundation Chief Executive Brenda McMullan said that Gillian’s extensive experience in the Third Sector has been a real asset to the board.