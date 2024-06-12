Lisburn woman Ellen Hillen looks forward to a challenging but uplifting year as President of 'Presbyterian Women'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn woman Ellen Hillen recently took up the role as President of the PW, Presbyterian Women.

Presbyterian Women (PW) is an organisation within the Presbyterian Church in Ireland that enables, encourages and equips women to become disciples of Christ.

As an elder at St Columba’s Presbyterian in Lisburn, Ellen has many years of experience serving the church community and is particularly passionate about supporting women in their faith journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I started in Harmony Hill Presbyterian as a youth leader for a number of years,” Ellen explained. “We moved house and joined St Columba’s 36 years ago.

Mrs Ann Wilson (left), outgoing President of Presbyterian Women hands over the specially commissioned presidential broach, which can also be worn as a neckless, to her successor as president, Mrs Ellen Hillen. Pic credit: Presbyterian Church

"I have been an elder for many years and I have been in the PW for about 25 years.”

Ellen loves the ethos behind PW, women coming together for fellowship and friendship.

"Presbyterian Women is a group where women can meet for fellowship,” Ellen continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole ethos is to encourage, envisage, and equip women for effective ministry within their congregation.

The ladies of St Columba's Leadership Team - Ellen Hillen, Myrtle Ferguson and Shirley Harrison. Pic credit: Presbyterian Church

"For me, it is a great Christian fellowship group, where you can make long-lasting friendships with people who can support you.

"For me growing up in the church it was always older women that I looked up to. I think it is important that we are encouraging younger women.”

As a former manager of Lisburn Square, and avid squash player, Ellen will be a familiar face to many in the city. Now local women will be able to get to know her even better as she visits PW meetings across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I am looking forward to most is getting out and meeting PW members throughout the Province and encouraging them, and all Presbyterian Women, to continue to come together in fellowship and to use their gifts to serve God within their groups, churches and the wider community,” Ellen said.

The ladies from St Columba's PW marking Ellen's new appointment as President. Pic credit: Presbyterian Church

The PW has taken the theme of 'Entrusted' this year and Ellen is keen to spread the word, not only throughout church groups but also in the wider community.

"The theme of for Presbyterian Women to share God's love across the generations, as God has Entrusted us, through word and deed,” Ellen continued,

"My own group at St Columba's is small with approximately 15 regular members but we are very active within the wider church and this is what I hope for all groups that they can make an impact within their church families no matter how many members there are - or whatever age profile the group is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Presbyterian Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney with his wife Karen, who attended the annual conference of Presbyterian Women on Saturday, with Ellen Hillen, President of Presbyterian Women, guest speaker, Dr Amy Orr-Ewing, and PCI’s Women’s Ministry and Presbyterian Women Development Officer, Pauline Kennedy. Pic credit: Presbyterian Church

Whilst the year ahead will have its challenges, Ellen is looking forward to meeting and encouraging Presbyterian Women throughout the country.

"Being President is not something I aspired to, I never gave it a thought,” Ellen admitted. “I was just happy to serve.

"I was really humbled to think anybody would vote for me. I never in a million years thought anyone would put my name forward.

"I am a great believer that if God calls you to do something, he enables you to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very exciting. It will be very challenging but I am very passionate about women’s ministry and encouraging women to work within their churches.