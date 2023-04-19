Register
Lisburn woman Holly Neill hits the streets to raise money for Ovarian Cancer Action

Lisburn woman Holly Neill has been busy training and fundraising as she gets ready to take on the London Marathon.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

Holly will be running the marathon on Sunday April 23 and has been trying to raise as much money as possible for Ovarian Cancer Action.

“I’m running the London Marathon in honour of my good friend, Sarah Nally who was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer aged only 26,” explained Holly.

"I am beyond honoured to run the 2023 London Marathon to recognise my incredible friend, Sarah Nally. If you're lucky enough to know Sarah, then you'll agree that life is all the richer for having her as a friend.

Holly Neill would like to thank everyone who donated to her collection held recently in Bow Street MallHolly Neill would like to thank everyone who donated to her collection held recently in Bow Street Mall
"Last year, aged only 26, she received the devastating diagnosis of stage 3 low grade serous ovarian cancer. Despite this heartbreak, she has generously and selflessly shared her personal journey to help spread awareness and encourage others to speak up about ignored health issues.

"I’m fundraising for Ovarian Cancer Action who aim to make ovarian cancer a survivable disease for all women through lifesaving awareness campaigns, breakthrough scientific research and ensuring those diagnosed receive the best possible treatment.

"One woman in the UK dies every two hours from ovarian cancer and survival rates are the same as for breast cancer in the 1970s.”

Holly has been training for the event but admits she definitely didn’t have a head start. "I was invited to run for Ovarian Cancer Action only recently so I'm a few weeks behind marathon training plans and my recent running escapades have been very minimal.

Holly Neill will be taking part in the London Marathon in honour of her friend Sarah Nally who was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancerHolly Neill will be taking part in the London Marathon in honour of her friend Sarah Nally who was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer
"But I am so excited and privileged to help raise vital funds to increase awareness and research in to ovarian cancer. This one's for Sarah and every woman who is or will face a similar diagnosis.”

As well as pounding the pavements to train for the mammoth run, Holly also took time to hold a collection in Bow Street Mall and is very grateful to everyone who donated to this worthy cause.

"The bucket collection in Lisburn raised £360.23 thanks to the generosity of the local community and this will all go directly towards my overall fundraising,” Holly added.

To find out more or make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ovariancanceraction2023

