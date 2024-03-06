Lisburn woman is named as a local eco hero at prestigious awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the recent Live Here Love Here 2024 Community Awards, Susan Brown was awarded the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Champions Award in recognition of her commitment to regularly visiting areas most in need of clean-ups and working with the council to identify ‘litter black spots’ where additional litter bins need to be installed as part of her volunteer work with the group, Countryside Custodians.

om McGrory was also recognised for his contribution to litter-picking and raising awareness around dog fouling, including campaigning for additional signs and patrols in the area.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “The Live Here Love Here Champions Award recognises the hard work and dedication of individuals and organisations in local council areas. Lisburn and Castlereagh is a beautiful place to live and work in, or to visit.

"We are very fortunate that so many people in the community are as proud of it as we are and take the time to help us look after it.

"This Award is our opportunity to recognise their commitment and say thank you.”

The awards, sponsored by Belfast Harbour and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), took place on February 29, and celebrated the many individuals, schools, and community organisations, that dedicate their time to improving the environment through activities such as education, litter-picking, and tackling biodiversity loss.

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, said, “Our Community Awards are always a highlight, not only because they recognise and honour the diverse environmental contributions made by community members across Northern Ireland, but also because it’s an opportunity for us to reflect on the success of the Live Here Love Here programme.

"This year’s instalment is made all the more special as we’re marking ten years of community support for the campaign.