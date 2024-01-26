Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margaret, who is registered blind, won the Arts & Business NI Leader on Arts Boards Award.

The Lisburn woman has a passion for singing and the arts.

She is a valued member of Open Arts, which supports the creative and artistic development of disabled people.For over 30 years, Open Arts has been running weekly classes in a wide range of art forms for disabled adults.

Lisburn woman Margaret Mann receiving her Arts and Business NI Leader award. Pic credit: Aaron McCracken

Margaret has played a crucial role in Open Arts for 22 years.

A founding member of the Open Arts Community Choir, Margaret is a valued Chairperson of the board and a true champion for the organisation and the arts.

Being blind, Margaret has experienced barriers and lack of access on a personal level.

She is passionate about accessibility, travel and using the correct language when it comes to disability.

Lisburn woman Margaret Mann with her Arts & Business Award. Pic credit: Contributed by Margaret Mann

Margaret has been pivotal in shaping Open Arts’ strategy and driving its growth over the last two decades.

Margaret’s passion has reinforced the vision and values of the organisation and through her work has promoted awareness and opportunity for disabled people to access and participate in the arts.

Not only has Margaret championed the organisation, but her involvement has nurtured, inspired and encouraged those around her.

Her incredible guidance and commitment to caregiving makes her a worthy winner of this award.

Thanking everyone for their support, Margaret said: “I never imagined that I would be standing on the stage of the Lyric Theatre to be presented with an award.

"I had been nominated for an award for leadership on boards. When my name was called out, I couldn’t believe it.

"I was so proud as I walked up to receive my award and I am so proud of the organisation that I represented – Open Arts.

"I have been totally blown away by all the lovely comments and the warmth of the wider community out there and the support they have shown towards me.

"I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

