Lisburn woman Stacey Burns is inspired by local beauty queens to take to the catwalk
Stacey will strut her stuff against women from across the province in Northern Ireland’s only heat for this year’s contest, which will be held on June 9 in the Merchant Hotel in Belfast.
A former student at Wallace High School, the 25 year old, who now works as a Production Assistant on TV shows and films including Blue Lights and Dungeons and Dragons, is eagerly looking forward to the big day.
"I wasn’t really aware of the pageant world over here until I watched the TV show Beauty Queen and Single,” Stacey explained.
"I saw all of those amazing girls, especially Gemma Garrett, and they really inspired me.”
During the heat at the Merchant Hotel, Stacey, together with the other women, will compete in a series of rounds to show off their personalities and beauty to the judges.
"There is fashionwear, which will be a catwalk,” Stacey explained. “Evening wear will be our main gown and there will be interviews earlier in the day.
"There are different awards, including a media award, best in interview, and a charity award.”
As well as taking part in the Belfast Heat, Stacey, who hopes to become a television and film producer one day, has also been raising funds and awareness for two charities – Alex’s Wish and Cancer Research UK.
Charity work is encouraged as part of the Miss GB contest, and it is something that Stacey is very passionate about.
"I am running 15 5K runs over 15 weeks,” she explained. “Charity work is encouraged and I believe it is very important.
“It is important to use your platform to give back and shine a light on important causes. I have reached my target for Cancer Research UK but I would still like to raise more for Alex’s Wish.”
Alex’s Wish is a charity set-up to eradicate Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an aggressive form of Muscular Dystrophy that affects one in every 3,500 boys born. You can donate to this great cause on Stacey’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/belfastmediagirl-1708781491855?newPage=true
Stacey has also been working with Menstruation Mattes for some time, raising awareness of period poverty and the importance of making period products available to anyone in need.
"I just couldn’t believe it was still an issue in this day and age,” Stacey said. “Initially the charity ensured period products got to homeless women, but they now distribute products to those in need,
“They campaign on period dignity in schools and want to see free period products in all government buildings. It is absolutely essential.”
From watching the TV show Beauty Queen and Single, becoming inspired by the women featured, starting work with the production company that made the show, to taking part in the contest herself, Stacey’s life really has come full circle and she is thoroughly enjoying the experience.
"It is a full circle moment,” she added. “We have been really well looked after. It has been a really enjoyable process so far.”