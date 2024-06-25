Lisburn woman who dedicated her life to neonatal care is awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn woman Sharon Nurse, who has dedicated 50 years of service to the NHS, has been award a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Sharon has worked as a neonatal midwife, and has been instrumental in training the next generation of midwives, during her career.

She has said she is “blessed” to have a job that she absolutely loved.

Sharon started her career in nursing in September 1974 and has worked in the City Hospital, Lagan Valley, and Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital over the years.

Congratulations to Sharon Nurse who was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic credit: Contributed by Sharon Nurse

She has also taught at Queen’s University, and was the creator of a special neonatal degree for midwives.

After working as a lecturer and senior lecturer at Queens until 2021, Sharon decided she wanted to go back to what she loved most – working in the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital.

"I am so happy,” Sharon said. “It has been fantastic being back there.”

This has been a rollercoaster of a year for Sharon, who had a quadruple bypass in February, but when the official letter came from the Cabinet Office it really brightened things for her.

"I didn’t realise there was anything wrong with my heart and I am still convalescing at home,” Sharon explained.

"The year has been such a rollercoaster. It was an awful shock when I had the surgery but to get this honour is wonderful.

"It was a lovely surprise and a great honour.

"I never considered what I did to be work. I have loved my career. I love what I do.

"If I had to live my life over again I would still go back and be a midwife.

"There are so many people in the health service who give so much, I feel particularly fortunate to be recognised for what I have done.

"I like to think I have made some impact with what I have done.

"Caring for babies who are clinging to life is such a privilege.”

Sharon would like to thank all of her friends and family who have supported her over the years, especially her husband Jimmy and her two sons.

"There are so many lovely people who have made me the person I am now.

"My husband Jimmy has been long-suffering with the hours I have worked sometimes. If he hadn’t been so supportive I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did.

"I also have two lovely sons who are so supportive as well.

"With having the surgery this year, it’s at times like that you really find out who your real friends are, they are there through thick and thin.”

Whilst Sharon found out about the honour at the beginning of May when the letter arrived from the Cabinet Office, the news was only released to the public over the King’s Birthday weekend on Friday June 14, which was also Father’s Day weekend.

Sharon was overwhelmed with words of congratulations when everyone found out about her exciting news but there is one person she wishes was still here to join in the celebrations.

"My father died two years ago and I would have loved him to have been here,” she continued. "My father always had such faith in me.