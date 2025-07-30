Lisburn’s Royal British Legion bids a fond farewell to stalwart member Gerry

The Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion have bid a fond farewell to one of its stalwart members, Gerry Eakin, who is moving to England to live with his daughter.

As a member of the Royal British Legion in Lisburn for the last 27 years, Gerry has been an invaluable support for the local branch.

Over the years as a committee member, he has helped to raise vital funds for the annual Poppy Appeal.

He has also helped to organise the popular Festival of Remembrance, which has been held in Lisburn for a number of years.

Pictured at the event to bid farewell to Royal British Legion member Gerry Eakin are Margaret Crangle, Raymond Corbett, and Sharon McComb. Pic credit: NIWD

To bid farewell to a close friend and valued member, a special evening was held at the Royal British Legion to thank Gerry for his dedicated service over the years.

Organised by Sharon McComb, Margaret Crangle, and Raymond Corbett, friends gathered for food and drink, sharing plenty of stories and laughter.

A presentation was also held on the night, with Sharon and Margaret each presenting Gerry with photographs to take with him to his new home.

The President of the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch, Brian Sloan, presented Gerry with a plaque, and Brian McKee also presented him with a hand-carved cane.

Chairman of the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan, and Brian McKee present gifts to Gerry as he leaves Lisburn to live with family in England. Pic credit: NIWD

Gerry was delighted with the gifts, which he repeatedly told everyone would be displayed in his bedroom at his new home.

Paying tribute to Gerry, Raymond Corbett, who spearheads the organisation of the Lisburn Festival of Remembrance, said: "We’re heartbroken to see him go, but we’re grateful for every moment we’ve shared with him here in Lisburn over the past 27 years.

“Gerry isn’t just any man, he’s a wee gentlemen, as we’d say, with a big heart and even bigger talents.”

Raymond shared that over the years Gerry has restored church and cathedral organs.

Gerry presents the Chairman of the Royal British Legion in Lisburn with a framed picture which have pride of place in the Lisburn club. Pic credit: NIWD

“Each instrument he touched didn’t just come back to life, it sang again,” Raymond continued.

“And in doing so, he helped bring music and spirt back into places that matter so much to so many.

"He’s been a tireless fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, giving his time, energy, and heart to a cause that honours those who served.

"He never did it for praise or thanks, but simply because it was the right thing to do.

"He also gave up his free time in helping to organise the Festival of Remembrance from the very start, which has been a tremendous success due to his help and assistance.”

Raymond concluded by wishing Gerry well with his move and all the best for the future.

"We’ll miss your stories, your dry wit, your steady hands, and your even steadier presence,” Raymond told Gerry.

"We’ll be thinking of you, praying for you, and we hope you’ll come back and visit when you can.”

Gerry was moved by Raymond’s words and thanked everyone for attending the event.

Gerry also presented a framed picture to Branch President Brian Sloan, who said it would take pride of place in the Lisburn club in Sackville Street.

All of Gerry’s friends at the Royal British Legion in Lisburn would like to wish him a fond farewell and safe travels.