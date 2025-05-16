VE Day on May 8 was celebrated across the country and Lisburn’s Royal British Legion also helped to mark the special occasion.

On the morning of May 8 members of the Royal British Legion, armed forces, council, and political parties, gathered at the city’s war memorial to lay wreaths and remember those who had given the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the ceremony, the Royal British Legion hosted a lunch for 80 veterans at their club in Sackville Street.

Other special guests included Mr David McCorkell, the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, and the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Councillor Kurtis Dickson.

The guests were piped in by the Pipe Major from the Royal Irish Regiment’s Pipes and Drums,

The guests then enjoyed a specially prepared two course lunch to honour their service and mark the anniversary of VE Day.

