Lisburn’s Royal British Legion marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th May 2025, 15:03 BST
The Royal British Legion in Lisburn marked the recent 80th anniversary of VE Day with a wreath laying ceremony and a special lunch for 80 local veterans.

VE Day on May 8 was celebrated across the country and Lisburn’s Royal British Legion also helped to mark the special occasion.

On the morning of May 8 members of the Royal British Legion, armed forces, council, and political parties, gathered at the city’s war memorial to lay wreaths and remember those who had given the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the ceremony, the Royal British Legion hosted a lunch for 80 veterans at their club in Sackville Street.

Other special guests included Mr David McCorkell, the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, and the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Councillor Kurtis Dickson.

The guests were piped in by the Pipe Major from the Royal Irish Regiment’s Pipes and Drums,

The guests then enjoyed a specially prepared two course lunch to honour their service and mark the anniversary of VE Day.

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

1. Lisburn's Royal British Legion marks 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

2. Lisburn's Royal British Legion marks 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

3. Lisburn's Royal British Legion marks 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

4. Lisburn's Royal British Legion marks 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Royal British Legion in Lisburn hosted 80 local veterans, and special guests, for a lunch to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

