Pupils from Lismore College in Craigavon ‘exceeded all expectations’ by achieving ‘outstanding outcomes’ at GCSEs, its principal Mrs Shauna Lennon said.

As students and parents entered the doors of the new state-of-the-art school to receive their results, the new Assembly Hall was beaming with many happy and proud faces.

Students sat up to 12 GCSE exams from 41 different subjects, with the number of A* and A grades awarded reaching triple figures. A number of students celebrated straight A*/A grades in all subjects.

A spokesperson for Lismore College said: “Outstanding outcomes were achieved in both academic and vocational subject areas with fifteen subjects securing over 90% of their grades at A*-C. Many of the vocational curricular areas secured a remarkable 100% pass rate.”

Principal Mrs Lennon congratulated all students on their achievements and said: “The excellent results achieved did not happen by chance. Students embraced the challenge of returning to pre-pandemic standards and their hard work and determination has proved fruitful.

"Students not only received high quality teaching, but our outstanding pastoral care has ensured all pupils were supported to reach their full potential and make them the best young person they can be.

"I want to sincerely thank our dedicated teaching staff who offer a breadth and depth of teaching skills, and our support staff, who also have wealth of experience and knowledge and are always at hand to care for and assist our students. Finally, I want to acknowledge and thank our governors, parents, carers, and all who support us on our continued journey,” said Mrs Lennon.

1 . Top marks for Cadhan One of the high achievers at GCSE Cadhan Cassidy (3A*, 7A, 1B) with Mrs McConnell (Head of Year) and Mrs Lennon (Principal) of Lismore College in Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lismore College

2 . Friendship and happiness Friends share the happiness of great grades in GCSEs at Lismore College, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lismore College

3 . Abbie received top grades One of the high achievers of Lismore College, Craigavon was Abbie McConville who got 2A*, 8A, 2B at GCSE level. She is pictured with Mrs McConnell (Head of Year) and Mrs Reynolds (Key Stage 4 Leader). Photo: Photos courtesy of Lismore College

4 . Smiles of success Some of the high achievers of Lismore College at GCSE level Elizabeth Loughan, Katie Doone, Lana Doyle and Blathnaid Feeney pictured with Mrs McConnell (Head of Year) and Mr K Ward (Vice Principal) Photo: Photo courtesy of Lismore College