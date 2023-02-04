Lismore Comprehensive School's 50-year reunion concert in pictures
A special reunion concert has helped to mark the 50th anniversary of Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon.
By Valerie Martin
16 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 10:29am
Past and present staff members, ex-pupils and friends were among those who gathered for the celebration event in the Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan on Friday night (Febriary 3).
A superb night of entertainment was laid on from guest artists including Micky Bartlett, Niamh Murray, Holly McConville, Eimear O'Neill, Ciara O'Neill, Oisin O'Dowd, Katie McParland, Mons Wheeler, The Lismore Four and Nicola O'Hara.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere on the night.
