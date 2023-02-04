Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Enjoying the Lismore Comprehensive School 50th anniversary concert in the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Maureen Devlin, Cate Mulholland and Daniel McGibbon. LM06-200

Lismore Comprehensive School's 50-year reunion concert in pictures

A special reunion concert has helped to mark the 50th anniversary of Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon.

By Valerie Martin
16 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 10:29am

Past and present staff members, ex-pupils and friends were among those who gathered for the celebration event in the Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan on Friday night (Febriary 3).

A superb night of entertainment was laid on from guest artists including M﻿icky Bartlett, Niamh Murray, Holly McConville, Eimear O'Neill, Ciara O'Neill, Oisin O'Dowd, Katie McParland, Mons Wheeler, The Lismore Four and Nicola O'Hara.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere on the night.

1. Getting together

Pictured at the Lismore Comprehensive School 50-year reunion event at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Fionnuala and Kevin McGibbon, and two former principals Eddie McAfee and Joe Corrigan. LM06-210.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo Sales

2. Enjoying the night

Having a great time at the Lismore Comprehensive School 50th anniversary event are from left, Suzanne Toman, Paddy Prunty, Briohny Toman and Grace Wray. LN06-205.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo Sales

3. Celebration time

Hosts for the evening, Shane McCormac who organised the reunion event and co-host, Paddy McConnell. LM06-209.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo Sales

4. Smiles all round

All smiles at the Lismore School reunion event are from left, Joanne McCann, Teresa Martin, Shauna McCausland, Louise Magee and Catherine Shipman. LM06-201.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Craigavon