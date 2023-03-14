Lisnagarvey Coach Erroll Lutton adds to trophy cabinet with SportMaker Award

After a remarkable season for Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Coach Erroll Lutton has won Sport NI’s Club Performance Coach of the Year award.

The prestigous award recognises the achievements of a coach working with athletes at the highest level of domestic club sport.

Lisnagarvey Hockey Club had a season to remember after claiming the All Ireland EY Irish Hockey League, Champions Trophy, Irish Senior Cup, Ulster Hockey’s Kirk Cup and European Champions II trophy.

Erroll was surprised at a training session by Sport NI and after receiving his award said: “I’m very honoured and it was a big surprise. I’m delighted for everyone in the group because I have a very experienced and superb coaching team beside me.

Sport NI representative Clare Dowdall with SportMaker Club Performance Coach of the Year Erroll Lutton.

“I also get amazing support from the club across all the teams from first eleven down to the tots. This award is just a reflection of the amazing players I get to work with.”

Erroll has a deep love for coaching shown through his willingness to coach at all ages across the club from the 1st XI to the tots on a Sunday morning.

Erroll added: “I have to go back to when I was a Under 15 coach at Ulster Hockey, there were no trophies to play for. You were coming down wanting to make those players better by identifying little tactical changes.

“That is what is enjoyable about coaching all the way to where we are now at Lisnagarvey in the Irish Hockey League playing the best teams in the country. I do look back at the enjoyment I had of helping those young players who are now senior players.”

Erroll has a big influence at the local club as coach, but he is also known for his willingness to put his hand to all jobs around the club whenever the need arises.

Chairperson at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club Gail Geddis said: “The big thing about Erroll is that is he not only a fantastic coach, but he coaches everybody and brings everybody with him.

“From our tots on a Sunday morning to doing maintenance work around the ground, umpiring, he is always ready to lend a hand. He is a real club man and that is what makes him special.”

Antoinette McKeown, Sport NI Chief Executive, congratulated Erroll on his award: “Our SportMaker Awards celebrate the unsung sporting heroes who help make sport happen in communities across Northern Ireland. After ten years at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club Erroll has been instrumental in the continued success of the club.

“Erroll’s success goes beyond the trophies but in the number of players he has coached across all ages groups and abilities to ensure that people enjoy playing hockey.

“Congratulations Erroll – you are a SportMaker!”

