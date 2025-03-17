Lisnevenagh Road: man taken to hospital following collision between van and car near Ballymena
One man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Ballymena on Monday afternoon.
Police are appealing for information following the crash on the Lisnevenagh Road at approximately 3.35pm involving a car and a van.
They are urging anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch.
The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1056 17/03/25.
The Antrim-bound section of the road was closed with diversions in place at the Shanksbridge Road for a time, but has since re-opened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.