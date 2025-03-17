One man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Ballymena on Monday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the crash on the Lisnevenagh Road at approximately 3.35pm involving a car and a van.

They are urging anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1056 17/03/25.

The Antrim-bound section of the road was closed with diversions in place at the Shanksbridge Road for a time, but has since re-opened.