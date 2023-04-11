Listening support and companionship service for members of farming community

The ‘Across the Hedgerow’ service, delivered by Cookstown-based Rural Support, provides older, vulnerable and/or isolated members of the agri-rural community with listening support and companionship via regular telephone calls.

It aims to reduce isolation and improve the mental and emotional wellbeing of both the client and volunteer.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, Rural Support saw a marked increase in calls to its Support Line, many of them from older members of the rural community who have been negatively impacted by the isolation which Covid-19 has caused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To help rural people to navigate through the initial stages of the pandemic, the ‘Across the Hedgerow’ service was launched. Although originally developed to support people during the first lockdown, the project has grown and is part of the programmes and services offered by Rural Support to the farming community.

‘Across the Hedgerow’ - listening and companionship support for older farmers.

This project has received positive feedback since its launch - from the individuals themselves receiving the calls, their family, friends, and the medical and social support system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team of volunteers at Rural Support are ready and willing to be matched to clients who can self-refer or if anyone knows of someone who would benefit from this service they can be referred with their permission.

Rural Support will then co-ordinate the matching of Across the Hedgerow clients to a suitable volunteer who will make contact as often as the client wishes.

To avail of this service or to refer a person who might benefit, call the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678. The line is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rural Support could not deliver this service without its dedicated team of volunteers. The charity is currently searching for volunteers to join the project.

This volunteer opportunity does not take a great deal of time or effort, however the volunteer will be providing a valuable listening ear and brightening up someone’s day, which in turn improves their own sense of well-being. Volunteers are fully supported by the team at Rural Support and training is provided.

If you would like to become a volunteer, or hear more about this service, please contact Pamela on 028 8676 0040, or email [email protected] or visit the NI Farm Support Hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk.

Advertisement