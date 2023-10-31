A Larne great-grandmother has teamed up with a local hairdresser to become a ‘hair hero’ for the Little Princess Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joan Robinson will be donating her long locks to the national charity, which helps make real hair wigs for children diagnosed with cancer.

The idea for the venture dates back to 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions came into force and businesses went into lockdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restrictions, alongside a shielding letter meant the normally short-haired Joan was unable to get her hair cut for some time.

Larne great-grandmother Joan Robinson has agreed to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust to help make wigs for children diagnosed with cancer.

By the following year, with her hair growing well, she decided to look into donating it.

It was Joan’s youngest daughter Susie McGeown, a specialist cancer nurse, who suggested the Little Princess Trust.

As the charity requires a hair length of 12 inches plus for those who are thinking of making a donation, Joan committed herself to achieving the milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, over three years later she is ready to become a ‘Hairo’, the name given to anyone who decides to donate their hair to make wigs for children who experience hair loss.

Joan applied for her fundraising pack, aiming to raise the £550 cost of making one wig as well as a similar amount for the Cancer Fund for Children.

She then set about finding a hairdresser with an interest in cancer who would be willing to offer their services to cut the donated hair.

Among the numerous replies to a request for help posted on Facebook by Joan’s eldest daughter, Jo Trenier, was Kimberley McAllister of Larne salon Hairat65.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 65-year-old great-grandmother said it was a “perfect match”, adding: “This is testament to the generosity of local hairdressers all willing to offer their services for this worthy cause.”

Jo and her husband David from Hawk Walks Falconry Experiences NI will also be offering their experience and donating the proceeds towards the fundraising efforts. To participate, contact Jo on www.falconryni.co.uk

Meanwhile, the big cut is set to take place on November 15, with a JustGiving page set up here for anyone wishing to make a donation.

Sponsorship forms are also available by contacting Joan on 07864039790, and Kimberley will have a donation box in her salon for those who are unable to donate online. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Little Princess Trust was set up in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, who went through traumatic hair loss during her cancer treatment and was unable to find a suitable wig.

Joan is also hoping to support the Cancer Fund for Children through sponsorship.

The NI-based charity offers support to families of children going through cancer whether it is in their home, in the community, on the hospital ward or at its purpose-built therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge.

“It is a pleasure to be able to do something positive to help children who are going through such agonising cancer treatments causing the loss of their hair,” Joan said.