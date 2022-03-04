Donnacha McCaughey is a big fan of Elton John and his mum Sheridan dressed him up as the superstar - including playing his trademark piano.

A pupil of St Teresa’s Primary School in Lurgan, Donnacha loves getting dressed up.

His mum said she loved that Elton John viewed her story of little Donnacha as Rocket Man on Instagram this week.

Donnacha McCaughey, aged five, from Lurgan who dressed up as Rocket Man Elton John for World Book Day.

Sheridan said: “His little piano was a Christmas present from his Great Granny Lillian.

“He loves Elton John and Ed Sheeran,” she added. Donnacha was dressed as Ed Sheeran in his Bad Habbits video at Halloween.

“I just making his little wishes come true for the day.

“Elton John viewed our story on Instagram, little things like that mean everything to him.

“He definitely will be on a stage some day.

“He just watches the music videos on YouTube and acts it all out in living room,” said Sheridan who has shared TikToc videos of Donnacha dancing to his favourite songs.

