Live free for a year in Magherafelt – no rent, no rates, no energy bills!

Mid Ulster based Setanta Construction are looking for a local family to live rent-free for a year in their newly launched SoLow Passive House located in the outskirts of Magherafelt.

In exchange, occupants will share their experience as part of valuable research and to inform future product decisions around passive house living and associated energy efficiencies, all whilst making significant financial savings.

With growing concerns about the cost of living, rising energy costs and the availability of much needed high-quality housing, Setanta Construction met these challenges head on by designing and completely manufacturing, Ireland’s first volumetric modular hous constructed to complete Passive House standards - the internationally recognised gold standard in ultra-energy efficient construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specialist manufacturers of timber framed homes and off-site modular construction, Setanta Construction built SoLow as a prototype for passive housing and since its launch late last year have been widely recognised for their ground-breaking innovation.

Launching the ‘Live Free for a Year’ campaign are brothers and Joint Directors of Setanta Construction Niall and Mark Gribbin.

SoLow is a modern three-bedroom property that would ideally suit a family of two children. The modern designed house has been fitted with specialist monitoring equipment and is now ready for occupants to move in and live rent free for a year as part of a passive house research monitoring project supported and carried out by Ulster University.

Current research suggests that Passive houses substantially reduce utility bills by using significantly less energy than a typical home. Harnessing natural energy sources to generate and capture heat, they not only help the environment but help homeowners save money too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Mark Gribbin, joint Director at Setanta: “We’ve teamed up with Ulster University’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies research team to conduct a detailed study into the optimal performance and cost saving benefits of SoLow and Passive Home living.

He said: “We’re fully convinced of the advantages of building a Passive Home and currently estimate that our SoLow super energy-efficient modular homes can sustain fuel bills at in and around £150 per year. But to fulfill our assurance to potential SoLow homeowners and industry professionals we’ve committed to undertake a unique study to examine the full benefits in comparison to conventional builds, examining home energy savings and exploring what works well for ultimate owners and the environment we live in.”