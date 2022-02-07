Live Here Love Here seeking your Community Heroes

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their nominations by February 14 to show their support to those who contribute to making Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable place to live.

The awards are open to individuals, schools and community groups that undertake volunteer activities to tackle litter, improve shared spaces and help reduce the impact of climate change.

Nominations are also open to businesses if they are registered through the Adopt a Spot programme. You can nominate yourself, your group or others who you think are going above and beyond to make a difference.

Larne Eco Rangers - last year's winners from the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area

There will be various categories to reflect the diverse range of work carried out by community volunteers including ‘Connecting Communities,’ ‘Biodiversity Champion,’ the ‘Adopt a Spot’ Award sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and a ‘Spirit of Live Here Love Here’ Award sponsored by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim commented: “We would encourage people across Mid and East Antrim to support our dedicated litter pickers and other environmental heroes by submitting their nominations for the Live Here Love Here Community Awards event by 14thFebruary 2022.

“We work closely with Live Here Love Here and are delighted to see how many of our constituents have engaged with their programmes. Their work plays a significant part in helping us to achieve our goal of improving our local environmental quality.”

Live Here Love Here’s Manager Helen Tomb added: “We are looking forward to celebrating the dedication of community volunteers for their work all year round to improve the environment in Northern Ireland by tackling issues such as littering and biodiversity loss.

“The Live Here Love Here Community Awards event will give us an opportunity to celebrate these local heroes by recognising the difference that they make to the wellbeing and appearance of their communities.”

Winners will be announced during the Live Here Love Here Community Awards virtual event in March, which will showcase voluntary action from across Northern Ireland. Each volunteer or group will have supported their community in 2021 by instilling civic pride and tackling environmental issues such as litter, biodiversity loss and pollution.

To submit your nomination for the Live Here Love Here Community Awards, visit: