A unique community arts project will see windows light up with local faces in the towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne in January.

Mid and East Antrim Council and the Newtownabbey-based c21 Theatre Company are collaborating on the project.

Funded by the Department for Communities through the Covid-19 Revitalise Recovery Scheme, ‘Living Windows’ will transform streets, turning them into a gallery of up to 20 constantly changing videos.

‘Living Windows’ follows on from the highly successful ‘Scenes from the Street’ – a lockdown Zoom project that was rolled out by the same creatives across all three towns in 2021.

Windows will come to life in the towns of Ballymena, Carrick and Larne over three weekends in January 2023.

In preparation for the showcase, c21’s Film Maker will host a series of green screen sessions, where members of the public are invited to come along and record a short film piece to be used in the exhibition.

The sessions will take place as the follows:

Tower Centre, Ballymena, December 5 and 6, 11am to 5pm;

Larne, Main Street, December 7, 10am to 4pm and December 8, 12pm to 7pm;

DeCourcy Centre, Carrick, December 9 and 10, 10am to 4pm

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “These videos will light up our streets and showcase the wonderful people of our borough. We hope to involve as many people as possible in this project and I would urge you all to come along to one of our pop-up shops this December to find out more.”

Stephen Kelly, artistic director c21, said : ‘We are very excited about the Living Windows project and delighted to be working again with Wildbird Media and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council."

He added: “A cutting-edge project like this is just what people deserve after what we have been through over the last couple of years.”

