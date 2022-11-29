Mid and East Antrim Council and the Newtownabbey-based c21 Theatre Company are collaborating on the project.
Funded by the Department for Communities through the Covid-19 Revitalise Recovery Scheme, ‘Living Windows’ will transform streets, turning them into a gallery of up to 20 constantly changing videos.
‘Living Windows’ follows on from the highly successful ‘Scenes from the Street’ – a lockdown Zoom project that was rolled out by the same creatives across all three towns in 2021.
In preparation for the showcase, c21’s Film Maker will host a series of green screen sessions, where members of the public are invited to come along and record a short film piece to be used in the exhibition.
The sessions will take place as the follows:
Tower Centre, Ballymena, December 5 and 6, 11am to 5pm;
Larne, Main Street, December 7, 10am to 4pm and December 8, 12pm to 7pm;
DeCourcy Centre, Carrick, December 9 and 10, 10am to 4pm
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “These videos will light up our streets and showcase the wonderful people of our borough. We hope to involve as many people as possible in this project and I would urge you all to come along to one of our pop-up shops this December to find out more.”
Stephen Kelly, artistic director c21, said : ‘We are very excited about the Living Windows project and delighted to be working again with Wildbird Media and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council."
He added: “A cutting-edge project like this is just what people deserve after what we have been through over the last couple of years.”
