The Deputy Leader of Aontu has called for ‘urgent clarity on the ongoing closure’ of the Jim Watt Sports Centre in Garvagh.

The party’s Causeway Coast and Glens area representative Gemma Brolly expressed her "deep frustration at the continued lack of transparency surrounding the closure of the sports hall” which has been closed since 2024 due to health and safety concerns.

Ms Brolly said: “The people of Garvagh and the wider community have been left completely in the dark about what is happening with the Jim Watt Leisure Centre.

"This facility is vital for everyone - young and old, local sports clubs, community groups, schools, and families – and yet it has been closed since 2024 with little to no meaningful communication from the Council.

The Jim Watt Sports Centre in Garvagh. CREDIT CCGBC

"While I acknowledge the seriousness of the health and safety concerns raised, there is no excuse for the lack of communication.

" Too often, the public only learns of updates through trawling through Council minutes or, as in this case, through Freedom of Information requests. That is not accountability, and it is not transparency.”

Ms Brolly said that a FOI (Freedom of Information) response confirmed that “while updates were provided to the Leisure and Development Committee on 17 June 2025, the Council has refused to release details of legal or contractual matters relating to the closure, citing legal professional privilege.

“The Council’s decision to continue withholding information may be legally permitted, but it only adds to public frustration. People deserve clarity on what work is being undertaken, when the sports hall will reopen, and how long they are expected to wait. Communities should not be forced to fight for basic information about facilities they pay for through their rates.

Aontú Deputy Leader and representative for the area Gemma Brolly, has expressed deep frustration at the "continued lack of transparency" surrounding the closure of the sports hall at Jim Watt Leisure Centre, Garvagh. CREDIT AONTU

"In the meantime, Council must also make alternative arrangements for service users. Schools, clubs, and community groups who rely on this facility cannot be left without provision for another year or more. It is the Council’s responsibility to ensure that the needs of residents are met while this dispute drags on.”

The Aontú Deputy Leader concluded: “This community deserves better. This is a community that values its leisure facilities, yet they have been left sidelined. It is time for the Council to step up, put transparency first, and provide answers.”

In response, Causeway Coast and Glens Council issued a statement on August 19 stating: “The legal process has been protracted and Council have been providing communications to the public when updates were available.

"Once a resolution has been agreed as part of the legal process, Council will publish the anticipated timeframes for repair and reopening.

"Whilst the sports hall is not operational, other rooms within the centre remain open. In the interim, local users are being accommodated elsewhere, where possible.

"Council will continue to provide updates as the legal case progresses.”

Council then posted the following information on social media: “Legal representatives and Council officers met recently, to discuss the case involving the closure of the sports hall at the Jim Watt Sports Centre.

"It was confirmed that the Notices of Defence have now been provided by both defence parties. Unfortunately, these took much longer to be provided than originally anticipated, which has proved very frustrating for everyone.

"However, now that these defences have been received, Council are finally in a position to get the case progressed. The next court hearing is scheduled for 12th September and Council will be able to provide a further update shortly thereafter.”