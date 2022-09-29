Local businesses investing in rejuvenation of Toome village

The rockery is one of the various projects undertaken by TIDAL to bring noticeable change and improvement to the area. In support of the work TIDAL is carrying out, Northstone Materials Ltd kindly donated the stone used for the rockery.

Volunteers from the Duneane Community Garden worked their green fingers to transform the previously flat concrete space into a beautiful array of colour and eye-catching foliage.

TIDAL has a long-standing relationship with Northern Ireland’s leading construction supplier.

Una Johnston, Company Secretary for TIDAL with Jonathan Gault, Area Sales Manager for Northstone Materials Ltd, who kindly donated the stone used for the rockery.

Una Johnston, Company Secretary for TIDAL, reiterated that: "The support and donations from Northstone and other local businesses are imperative to our success. We couldn’t make the changes to our village without these vital relationships and volunteers."

Together with Northstone, local business owner P.J Walls contributed the decorative stones. Also, Bulrush Horticulture Ltd, under the direction of Pat Walls, provided the peat to the project that has brought a previously grey and bare spot, life and beauty to the entrance of the Toome Canal Walk and the mouth of the River Bann.

Visit the Lock Keeper’s Cottage for lunch and take a walk along the canal or a boat tour on the River Bann.