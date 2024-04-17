Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home care company’s employees have commended the company due to factors such as top-quality training opportunities and supportive leadership.

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz.

Home Instead Banbridge, Newry & Mourne is delighted to have received an impressive employee engagement score of 99, a rating that few companies achieve.

​Owners, Declan O’Duil and Una O’Duil, standing proudly with their WorkBuzz certificate.

100% of care professionals said they would recommend Home Instead as a great place to work, while 93% said, franchise owners show their appreciation for their hard work.

Those who receive the company’s care were also surveyed, leading to exceptionally high satisfaction scores.

This includes 100% of clients saying that their appointed care professional takes an interest in what they enjoy and 100% also recommend Home Instead’s services.

The owner of Home Instead Banbridge, Newry & Mourne, Una O'Duil, is calling for more people to come onboard and join the team.

“There are care professional vacancies on offer for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

“It’s wonderful to hear that the people who work for you enjoy their work and love working for the company. I truly believe that well-supported staff will deliver better outcomes for clients, so it’s fantastic to achieve this 5 star rating.”

Steven Frost, CEO at WorkBuzz, says: “I’m delighted to see Home Instead (Banbridge, Newry & Mourne) receive the WorkBuzz 5 Star Employer Award for 2023 – congratulations!

“The 5 Star programme is based on confidential employee feedback to identify organisations where employees are proud to work there, feel motivated to do their best work, and would recommend it as a great place to work – all signs of a great culture.

“The award demonstrates Home Instead commitment to creating an environment which improves their employees working lives and enables them to thrive.”