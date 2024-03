Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for this year’s World Book Day and we were thrilled with the response.

1 . Local children get dressed up for World Book Day Norah-Alice Kennedy as Snow White for her very first World book Day Photo: Kirsty Kennedy

2 . Local children get dressed up for World Book Day Claire Matthews shared this photo of 'Willy Wonka' Photo: Claire Matthews

3 . Local children get dressed up for World Book Day Ronan dressed as shark dog Photo: Megan McCaugherty

4 . Local children get dressed up for World Book Day Tracy Dyer shared this fantastic snap Photo: Tracy Dyer