Local couple tie the knot in moving ceremony surrounded by beloved family and friends

Amy Preece, 25, and her new husband Christopher Moffett, 28, got married in a moving ceremony just last week in St Anne’s Cathedral followed by a beautiful reception in Hillsborough Castle.

“Christopher and I met over five years ago, we actually went to Wallace High School together, he was two years above me in school but we didn’t know each other in school and only met years later online while studying at Queen’s University!

“We got engaged over a year ago in Mallorca on the beach in Cala d’Or while heading to dinner one evening.”

And despite initially planning to wait for a few years before tying the knot, an unexpected health diagnosis meant the couple brought their special nuptials forward:

"We’d planned to do a long engagement,” Amy explains. “But my Dad was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer last year so we decided not to wait so we could celebrate with everyone we love the most!

“We got married in my family church in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where my Granny and Granda were married 67 years ago.

"The reception was in Hillsborough Castle and we followed it by dinner in Magnakata tipis in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

“It was such an emotional and happy day surrounded by everyone we love.”

