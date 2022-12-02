Designer and textile artist Angeline Murphy, from Magheralin, has created a stunning fabric floral display infused with scents from Jo Malone and it is on display at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The collection has been designed specifically for The Garden of GREAT UK pavilion, which was opened in Doha’s iconic Corniche last week by David Beckham and showcases the best of UK diversity and creativity in music, design, fashion and food as part of the UK Government’s GREAT programme.

Mum of three and previous BBC ‘Sewing Bee’ contestant, Angeline Murphy said: “I am delighted to have been handpicked to design and curate a stunning display of beautiful fabric flowers inspired by Jo Malone and her Jo Loves fragrance collection.

"All of the flowers have been created using pure Northern Irish linen sourced from Thomas Ferguson, Irish Linen in Banbridge, and even include remnants of linen made for royalty across Europe.

"It is an honour to have been able to put Northern Ireland on the world stage at this iconic event.

“Sustainability is at the very heart of my floral fabric collection, with every inch of the deadstock fabric used carefully. Even the stamen for the flowers was constructed using textiles from the mill floor!

“The flowers have been inspired by Jo Malone’s fragrances including White Rose and Lemon Leaves, Wild Daffodils and Bluebells and Golden Gardenia, which have been infused with each scent.

"Every leaf, petal and flower was carefully hand-crafted after the fabrics had been starched, dyed, cut, stitched and shaped.

"The brief also required all three creations to incorporate an element of illumination. It was a detailed process with almost 150 hours of time invested to get the project just right,” Angeline continued.

“To have my work used in collaboration with Jo Malone is just mind-blowing. I hope that this project encourages people to ‘See Things Differently’ and that your reach should always extend your grasp.

"Northern Ireland is recognised for its beauty, heritage and industries of the past and present and I am thrilled to have been able to bring a scent of this to the FIFA World Cup through my collection.”