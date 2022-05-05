Local Firefighters graduate

(L-R) Matthew Spiers, Maghaberry; Niamh McFaul, Glenavy; Joseph Wilmont, Ballymoney; Peter McCotter, Portstewart and Blair Purdy, Ballymena

The ceremony, held at NIFRS Learning and Development Centre Boucher, on International Firefighter’s Day (May 4), was the first graduation ceremony since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that the graduates’ family and loved ones were able to attend in person.

Among the graduates were Joseph Wilmont from Ballymoney and Peter McCotter from Portstewart.

The graduates completed a rigorous training programme that allowed them to develop specialist knowledge and a wide range of practical skills, including tactical firefighting; breathing apparatus; road traffic collision and other rescue skills; as well as learning about fire prevention and community safety training.

NIFRS Deputy Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Paul Harper said: “This is a momentous day for our 37 new Wholetime Firefighters. Our graduates should be proud of their journey to this point. They were exceptional throughout an extremely challenging recruitment process, and have now successfully completed the intensive Trainee Firefighting Course.

“Thanks to their hard work and the dedication of our Instructors, they are ready to start the next chapter of their career in NIFRS. I look forward to them taking their place as professional Firefighters on Fire Stations across Northern Ireland.”

Carmel McKinney, OBE, Chairperson of NIFRS added: “On behalf of the NIFRS Board I would like to warmly congratulate each of our new Firefighters graduating, and I wish them a long, happy and rewarding career.

“The training and development of our people is not something that ends with today’s Graduation Ceremony. I am a firm believer in lifelong learning and today’s graduates will continue their training and development on Station and in our new £42.6million Learning & Development Centre just outside Cookstown, throughout their careers.

“We continue to invest in our people and in the safety of everyone in Northern Ireland.