LDMCF Chairman W.Bro Eddie Carson, handed over cheques from the fund to the visiting charities, showing support as Freemasons for the fantastic and valuable work they do within the local community.

Each of the charities gave a short presentation on the vital services they provide for the community in and around Lisburn and across Northern Ireland.

Groups that received donations included Age NI, Lisburn2gether Special Olympics, Angel Wishes NI, Lisburn & North Down First Responders, and Knitted Knockers. St Marks Church Ballymacash also received a cheque in December.

A spokesperson for the LDMCF said: “This latest round of distributions shows our support as Freemasons to the local community.

"We are a registered charity in our own right and made the decision to support the local community organisations to the amount of £10,500 in January as well as £2500 in December.”

