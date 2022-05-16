Loading...

Local girls receive top honours from Girls’ Brigade Northern Ireland

Top honours have been awarded to Girls’ Brigade members from Belfast City Mission Rathcoole and 413th NI Church of the Good Shepherd at the annual Queen’s Award presentation.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 16th May 2022, 2:14 pm

The Queen’s Award is the highest award attainable in Girls’ Brigade and the prestigious ceremony was held in Fisherwick Presbyterian Church, Belfast, where women who successfully attained the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 attended along with their family, friends and Girls’ Brigade leaders. 

The guest speaker was Rev Daniel Rankin, GBNI Chaplain, encouraged, blessed and challenged the girls to think about not only their achievements to date but also God’s plans for them for the future.

The Queen’s Award syllabus is a major undertaking for young women which requires them to undertake six elements over a two year period including: community service; GB company service; submission of an in depth project assignment to a high standard; and pass a two hour written study paper and final interview.

Girls from 281 st NI Belfast City Mission Rathcoole and 413 th NI Church of the Good Shepherd pictured with their Girls’ Brigade company leaders and Isobel McKane, GBNI President.
Belfast
