Local groups benefit from over £0.5m Lottery funding

One of those groups announced is C.O.A.S.T. (Causeway Older & Active Strategic Team) who are using a £479,876 National Lottery grant over four years to support 1,700 older people through social activities and events to bring people together, one to one support and wellbeing plans.

Tori Calderwood, C.O.A.S.T Project Manager said: “We’re delighted to receive this National Lottery funding – it couldn’t have come at a better time. Older people tell us every day that the biggest challenges they face are loneliness and isolation and worry about getting through this winter, which is affecting mental health.

“I recently met with a 90-year-old man, who cried during my whole visit and was so relieved to get support. Thanks to this grant we’re helping older people’s groups across the Causeway Coast to keep running or open up after the pandemic, which are giving older people a reason to get out again.

Nigel Handforth, Director, Tori Calderwood, Project Manager and Mary McCrea, Chairperson from C.O.A.S.T. (Causeway Older & Active Strategic Team) pictured with Kate Elliott, Good Morning Ballycastle Co Ordinator and Brenda Boyle, Volunteer. C.O.A.S.T were recently awarded a £479,876 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support 1,700 older people to reduce isolation and improve wellbeing

“We recently supported a course for men who became dab hands at making low cost and tasty meals using a slow cooker. Many had never cooked before and learning these new skills gave them such a boost.

“One woman got deliveries during the pandemic and now her smile beams bright as she goes to the luncheon club. She has not only made new friends but is volunteering too, peeling potatoes and helping serve – she calls it her respite that has changed her life, being able to get out and meet and help others.”

