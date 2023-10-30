Local historian Brendan Gormley to give presentation on ‘Folk Tales from the Sperrins’
Rock and District Historical Society welcomes back Brendan Gormley, who will give a presentation on ‘Folk Tales from the Sperrins” on Thursday November 9.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In this talk, local historian Brendan will highlight the role of storytelling in the Sperrins region, from education to entertainment. Of course, there will be a few good stories thrown in for your entertainment!
The presentation begins at 8 pm at the Old School in the Rock. Thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2023-2024 programme season.