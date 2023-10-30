Register
Local historian Brendan Gormley to give presentation on ‘Folk Tales from the Sperrins’

Rock and District Historical Society welcomes back Brendan Gormley, who will give a presentation on ‘Folk Tales from the Sperrins” on Thursday November 9.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:53 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:53 GMT
In this talk, local historian Brendan will highlight the role of storytelling in the Sperrins region, from education to entertainment. Of course, there will be a few good stories thrown in for your entertainment!

The presentation begins at 8 pm at the Old School in the Rock. Thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2023-2024 programme season.

