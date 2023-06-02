Local hymnwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty are honoured to be made Freemen of Lisburn

Lisburn born hymnwriter Keith Getty, together with his wife Kristyn, has been made a Freeman of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council bestowed the honour on the couple in recognition of their achievements as internationally-acclaimed Christian singers and songwriters.

The pair are best known for the hymn, ‘In Christ Alone’, which is sung millions of times around the world every year.

Keith Getty grew up in Lisburn and attended Pond Park Primary and Friends’ School Lisburn.

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pictured with family members at the ceremony. Photo by Press Eye.

It is also the city in which he met his future wife, Kristyn, in 1999. They and their four daughters now live between Nashville and Northern Ireland.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson said: “It is such an honour for me to thank Keith and Kristyn for the contribution they have made to communities across the world; they have inspired so many people globally through their music and I am proud to say they are from Northern Ireland.”

Keith Getty OBE added: "It was an honour for both Kristyn and I to return to Lisburn and receive the Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

"Born and raised in the city, I owe so much to the people of Lisburn, from the schoolteachers who encouraged me and developed my passion for composing, to the friends and family who supported Kristyn and I as we moved across the water to the United States.

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pictured with Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, Mayoress Ruth Carson along with their children at a tree planting ceremony. Photo by Press Eye.

"To have pupils from Pond Park Primary School and Friends’ School, Lisburn perform for us was a privilege, and I hope we can inspire more young people from the city to work hard and never give up on what it is they wish to achieve.

"We are so grateful to the Council for conferring this great honour on us which means so much.”

The Gettys return to Northern Ireland to receive the Freedom of the City ahead of launching their Sing! World Tour at the SSE Arena on Saturday June 17.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson pictured with Keith and Kristyn Getty along with VIP guests at the ceremony. Photo by Press Eye.

The couple will also host a special four-hour conference featuring teaching, creative artistry and singing from classical and gospel musicians at the SSE Arena on Friday June 16.

Further details and tickets are available at https://www.gettymusic.com/tour.

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pictured with Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and Chief Executive, David Burns during the signing of the Roll of the Freemen (Honorary Burgess Book). Photo by Press Eye.

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pictured with Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and Chief Executive, David Burns with the Freedom of the city scroll. Photo by Press Eye.