In remembrance of Robert

Shane Laverty was a participant in the service for people who have been impacted by terrorism and other Troubles-related criminal violence 50 years ago this year (1972) in what is described as the worst year of The Troubles.

SEFF’s Director of Services Kenny Donaldson explained: “SEFF wishes to acknowledge the courageous victims/survivors who not only attended the Service but who also participated in events; we also thank all connected with St Columb’s Cathedral (including Bishop Andrew Forster) for facilitating a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for lives well lived (however short they were cut).

“SEFF will continue to push ahead with facilitating opportunities for innocents to join together across faith and political boundaries; let us forever remember that denominational religion and politics has the potential to divide, but it is our values that unite us,” concluded Mr Donaldson.

Shane Laverty (brother of Const. Robert Laverty) Kenny Donaldson (SEFF's Director of Services) Eugene McVeigh (brother of Columba McVeigh) and Rosemary McCullagh (daughter of Rose McLaughlin) and Pete Murtagh (SEFF's Advocacy Support Manager)

Shane Laverty is the brother of RUC Constable Robert Laverty who was murdered on the Antrim road, Belfast, by the Provisional IRA in 1972.

“I felt privileged to have been asked to do the first reading in this very poignant service. As I stepped up to the lectern, I bowed my head and quietly spoke the words ‘for Robert’,” said Shane.

“Then as I looked out over a sea of expectant faces, I could silently hear each one say the name of a loved one cruelly taken by senseless violent individuals.

“We are in a cycle of 30 years of 50th anniversaries, but truthfully, for us, each family occasion is an anniversary. The events of 1972 changed the lives of very many families.

“On Friday night, we remembered the silent sacrifice. No big headlines, no multi-million-pound inquiry, just dignified, prayerful and loving thoughts for innocents lost.”