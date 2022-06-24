Local minister releases first children’s book

Rev David Luckman

Jack Turner – Truth in the Arctic is part of the Trailblazer series by Christian Focus Publications. Trailblazers are biographical books aimed at children aged 10-14 years old.

“In the 1920s a journey to the Arctic was perilous,” explained Rev Luckman. “Most settlements were accessed from Britain just once a year, by boat, and travellers faced the risks of drowning, exposure, and starvation. Along came Jack Turner, a BCMS missionary to the Arctic, in 1929. His heart’s desire was to spread the gospel of Christ to the wonderful Inuit people throughout that land, no matter the personal risks he faced. But sadly Jack’s service was cut short by an unfortunate shooting incident.”

Speaking about his decision to write the book, Rev Luckman said: “A number of years ago I read a book about the First Twenty-Five Years of the Bible Churchmen’s Missionary Society (BCMS) and discovered the Anglican mission to the Arctic. It’s an incredible story that’s filled with sacrifice, noble endeavour, and great accomplishments.

“Then I had the wonderful opportunity of travelling to Baffin Island in the Arctic back in February 2017. My time in Iqaluit gave me first-hand experience of the wonderful people, the challenging terrain, and the inclement climate of the Arctic. It did prove very useful when writing the book about Jack Turner’s missionary service there.

“My book is unique because it is set in the Arctic, at a time when contact with the world was only once a year by ship and in the form of a letter or package.

“It is also unique because unlike many people in the Trailblazer series who would be well known before a book was written about them, Jack is unknown to today’s global Christian family. But his story is worth knowing.”

Rev. David Luckman is the church planter at Hilden Community Church in Lisburn, which is part of Lambeg parish. He is married to Sarah and has two daughters.

Jack Turner – Truth In The Arctic can be bought in your local Christian bookshop or ordered on line from Christian Focus Publications or Amazon.