Children from five local nurseries and playgroups joined Museum Services staff in Coleraine Museum for their ‘On the Farm’ workshops.

The festival, which took place over five days, was a fantastic way for children to learn and play, with the opportunity to dress up, complete jigsaws, read books and participate in arts and crafts.

Children were introduced to animals, crops and machinery used in the farming process and were able to look at photographs from Coleraine Museum’s collection as they learnt more about the history of farming.

The February festival was delivered with support from the NI Museum Council Playful Museums Festival Grant funding, supported by the Art Fund. All images courtesy of Northern Ireland Museums Council.

