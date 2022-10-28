Last Monday saw the launch of the coat scheme, which encourages families with young kids to go along to Roar and Explore’s Coat Rail, which will be located in the entrance porch so visitors do not even need to come into Roar and Explore.

In a social media post ahead of the launch of the scheme, which was incredibly well-received online, Roar and Explore, which is itself a social enterprise (not for profit) indoor children’s play area, announced it will run on a “continual basis, as long as it is needed.”

It read: “On Monday (October 17), we launched a “Kids Winter Coat Scheme”, to help families with young kids as we come into the winter months.

Roar and Explore's new scheme vows to help families with young kids as we come into the winter months

"The Coat Rail is located in our entrance porch so you do not need to come into Roar and Explore to avail of the scheme.

“If you have an old coat (which is still in good condition) you can exchange it for a different size. Or you can simply take whatever you need from the coat rail.

"If you have a spare kids’ coat that’s in good condition, or if you would like to donate a new coat to this scheme, please leave it at Roar and Explore’s reception.

" All donations will be greatly appreciated, by both us, and more importantly, the families they will help this winter.”

The scheme comes amidst a staggering cost of living crisis, which is impacting on heating bills and food prices in particular, with many families concerned as winter draws closer.

Manager Catherine McClelland told the Ulster Star: “The response has been completely amazing, we’ve been totally blown away with the kindness of people.

“Lots of people have buying brand new coats and we even received over £200 to buy coats from a man from Texas who saw our post on Facebook.

“But more importantly it is being used, people are coming to get coats that they need for their children – which is what it’s all about – helping people through these hard financial times.”

Catherine added that people shouldn’t feel awkward and encouraged them to come along and simply help themselves: