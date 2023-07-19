Local team braves the elements to swim the North Channel and raise thousands of pounds for Action Cancer

A team of local swimmers have taken the plunge and swam the North Channel to raise vital funds for Action Cancer.

The group, which has called themselves ‘Ocean Synergy’ and includes people from Lisburn, Dunmurry, Moira, and Lurgan, are part of the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers that swim in Lough Neagh at Oxford Island.

Gail Pedlow, who lives in Broomhedge, said the group, which also include Anne-Marie Coleman, Denis O’Neill, Jessika Robson, Sarah Girvan, and Lesley Glenn, were thrilled to have completed the challenge, beating their target by raising £4,700 for the charity.

"We got the green light on Saturday June 24 that we would be swimming the following day, Sunday June 25,” explained Gail.

The Ocean Synergy team meet at Bangor Marina to get ready for the North Channel relay swim. Pic contributed by Gail Pedlow

"We were to meet at 8.30am at Bangor Marina to meet the crew and board our boat. There was only a 12 hour window weather wise for that Sunday so we knew beforehand that we had to swim as fast as we possibly could as we always had in our heads we could complete it between 12 and 14 hours.

"The nerves at this stage had well and truly sunk in, everyone was a bit apprehensive and there wasn’t much chat out of us that morning.

"We left Bangor marina for The Gobbins at Island Magee which was different to where you would usually be starting. Normally it’s Donaghadee and you get a great send off from the Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers but the weather put a halt to that for us.

"When we arrived at Island Magee the view was spectacular, there were two other relay teams heading out on boats just ahead of us and the puffins were flying all around, it was the most stunning backdrop.”

On board waiting to take the plunge. Pic contributed by Gail Pedlow

Gail continued: "17 year old Jessika Robson was starting for us so as soon as she hit the water we found our voices and the cheering started, she set off from the cliffs at 9.40am.

"Our lovely coach Dorothy Johnston and Infinity crew member Jacqueline McClelland really put our minds at ease with nothing but positive thoughts and basically letting us know how capable we were of achieving this.

"The weather was against us but our spirits were high. It rained most of the day, I think we had roughly 2-3 hours in the middle where it didn’t rain.

"It was also choppy, choppier than we expected it to be but it didn’t put us off and as soon as you hit that water you knew you had a job to do.

Every member of the team swam their hearts out while their coach shouted support from the boat. Pic contributed by Gail Pedlow

"We all swam for an hour at a time in rotation, Sarah Girvan was second, then Denis O’Neill, then myself, Gail Pedlow, Annemarie Coleman was fifth and Lesley Glenn was sixth.

"There are strict rules for the channel crossings set by the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association and an observer was on board to ensure we were doing everything right.

“We all had two swims each bar Lesley and she was delighted. The majority of us were seasick due to the rough sea, the masses of food we each had with us was barely touched, that was definitely a low part of the day but the lowest was when we were 4km out from Scotland and a message came through the radio that the weather had taken a turn for the worse and we might be pulled from the swim.

"Thunder and lightening had hit Norther Ireland and it was touch and go for a bit until the crew knew what direction it was heading.

Celebrating their successful swim across the North Channel. Pic contributed by Gail Pedlow

"I was just about to swim so was told to get ready anyway. At this stage doubt and anxiety started to creep in and I just tried to zone out.

"Our last 5km was very tough due to the weather and currents, one of the swims only clocked 1km because of this. That is why the North Channel is one of the toughest swims in the world, you might think you’ve swam 5km and had the best swim of your life but it will tell you otherwise.

"I had in my head I was going to finish and touch land for the team but I never seemed to get any closer. I felt like I was swimming so hard and it was the toughest swim I have ever done. I got out and broke down crying out of sheer relief it was over and frustration that I couldn’t finish it for us.

"At this stage we had hit 10 hours swimming and we ended up finishing in 10 hours 21 minutes and 57 seconds.

"Annemarie touched land at 8.01pm and the euphoric screams from all of us on the boat was just amazing, it was the best feeling knowing we had done it.”

The whole team were grateful for the support from friends and family and were thrilled to complete the challenge.

"The messages of support from everyone all day long really kept us going,” continued Gail. “The camaraderie of the whole team, the crew, the observer, our amazing coach Dot who sat on the edge of that boat all day long shouting encouragement at the swimmer for 10 solid hours was amazing.

"The crew on the other boats, the other teams, everyone is following and watching each other, there isn’t a single person that doesn’t want you to not complete it and that right there is what gets you through, it is really something very, very special.

"We do want to thank everyone at Infinity Channel Swimming for their support, professionalism and expertise.

"We also want to thank our amazing coach, Dorothy Johnston, as well as everyone at Dot’s Swim and Open Water Club and the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers for their motivation and supportive messages.

“Thanks also to our lovely sponsors Cosimac, Basalt Six, Delfina Swimwear and Action Cancer for kitting us out.

