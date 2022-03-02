Local visual artists urged to enter contest

Last year’s recipient was glass artist Alison Lowry who lives and works from her studio ‘Schoolhouse Glass’ in Saintfield. Unable to take up her place last year due to the pandemic, Alison will be attending the Tyrone Guthrie Centre later this year.

The bursary was established in memory of Dr Maurna Crozier (1942 - 2015) who was a founding member of the Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery, a member of the F.E. McWilliam programming committee and a board member of the Tyrone Guthrie Centre.

Interested artists should submit a proposal detailing in less than 1000 words, a specific project for which they require the bursary and residency at Annaghmakerrig. Please also include an up-to-date CV and 5 images of recent work. Applications will be accepted by email or by post before the deadline of Friday April 8, 2022.

Alison Lowry

Guidance notes are available at https://visitarmagh.com/places-to-explore/f-e-mcwilliam-gallery/friends-of-the-f-e-mcwilliam/maurna-crozier-bursary/