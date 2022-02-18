Cabaret on the Coast is coming

The brainchild of Coleraine woman Emma McMullan, the ladies are busy rehearsing for an evening of burlesque dance and entertainment to raise funds for two causes very close to their hearts.

‘Cabaret on the Coast’ will take place on Saturday, June 25 in the Magherabuoy House Hotel and will feature an evening of dancers, singers, comedy, a drag act and a Jazz band.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will raise funds for the Cancer Fund for Children and continuing care for Little Aaliyah.

The Dance to Enhance group consists of women from the Coleraine, Portrush and Ballymoney areas who all met up through their love of dance and participating in events such as The Portrush Theatre Company’s annual pantomime, Pirates Off Portrush and charity fundraising Strictly Come Dancing events.

Emma said: “This show has been in the works since the last pantomime in Portrush and has been put off from June to September due to Covid and then again to the following September so now finally we have a date for June.

“We have kept busy though with our videos and rehearsals.”

Emma said that the ethos of the group is to empower members via the medium of dance.

“Not one of us is particularly confident about our bodies or how we look but we all love to dance and support each other.

“We aren’t ‘oh look at me’ kind of people, we just love to meet up with each other and use dance to do something to help other people.”

Emma, who has experience in ballet, gymnastics, and majorettes dance, has taught dance in the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast.

She is relishing the challenge of putting together the Burlesque dances for the event.

“We always say we should have a bloopers’ reel of our rehearsals but we just get so much out of it.

“While we are performing Burlesque dances, we are very aware of our audience and where we are performing.

“It will be a fun night out for everyone.

“I just love that I get to share my love of dance.”

Tickets for Cabaret on the Coast will go on sale after Easter.

The group will also be holding a fundraising quiz in the Railway Arms in Coleraine on Thursday, April 14.