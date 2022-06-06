Loading...

Locals recognised in Birthday Honours

Men and women from the Causeway Coast and Glens area are among 100 recipients from Northern Ireland in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in the Platinum Jubilee year.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:36 am

Dr Brian Caul, from Coleraine, receives the MBE for voluntary service to the charity in Northern Ireland.

Brian became a member of the charity’s Board of Trustees in 2017 and previously served as Chair of the charity’s Northern Ireland Advisory Group.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Brian has volunteered for RNID in Coleraine for more than 20 years, running a weekly information stand at Causeway Hospital, and playing an active part in helping the charity to reach people with hearing loss in rural and ethnic minority communities.

Charity RNID is delighted that one of its trustees, Dr Brian Caul, from Coleraine, has been nominated for an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours, for voluntary service to the charity in Northern Ireland

Brian has had tinnitus for ten years, and uses his understanding of the condition to inform and support others.

Also receiving the MBE is Portrush man Sean Mullan for services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Sean commenced his career in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in 1991 when he was employed as an Emergency Medical Technician. He qualified as a Paramedic in 1995 and became a Paramedic Supervisor in 2002.

In 2009 he brought his high standards of clinical care, knowledge and excellence to the role of Clinical Support Officer, before progressing to the position of paramedic Station Officer in 2012.

Portrush man Sean Mullan who has been awarded the MBE for services to the NI Ambulance Service

Sean has received numerous letters of appreciation from patients and their families reflecting the high standard of frontline care he continually provides on behalf of NIAS.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) was awarded to Dr Venie Martin, chair of the Causeway University of the Third Age for services to older people.

Read More

Read More
Railway Road plaque unveiled
Northern IrelandCauseway Coast
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter