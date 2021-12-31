Locals recognised in New Year Honours

Sean McCarry (PICTURED RIGHT) , the Regional Commander of the Community Rescue Service, was awarded the OBE for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

The Community Rescue Service are the primary responders to the statutory authorities for high risk missing persons across Northern Ireland.

They provide rural and urban search, water rescue and community support and education.

Richard Briggs

Dr Richard Briggs received the MBE for services to judo.

Involved in the foundation of the Northern Ireland Judo Federation, Richard has achieved many honours in his career. He is still active as a coach in Coleraine Judo Club, very much involved in Commonwealth Judo and is currently compiling the history of Northern Ireland Judo from the inception to the present day.

Receiving the BEM in the Honours List was Mrs Lorna Dane for services to Girlguiding and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Honours are given to people from all walks of life and all sections of society who have made a difference to their community. There are several different types of award, each one recognising a different type of contribution.

