East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee is heading to London for her latest charity challenge.

The DUP representative is to tackle the city’s marathon in support of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Announcing her fundraising effort, Cheryl said: “I'm super excited (and equally terrified) to share that I’m running the London Marathon 2025 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Taking on this challenge means a lot to me, as I’m raising funds for a charity that saves lives every day.

"Air Ambulance Northern Ireland provides essential emergency medical care to those who really need it, often in critical situations.

"Every single step (or crawl) I take will be dedicated to supporting this fantastic organisation, helping them continue their important work in our communities here in NI.”

On average, the medical team responds to calls twice daily, including serious road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sports and leisure-related incidents, and medical emergencies.

Air Ambulance NI relies on public generosity to maintain and sustain its essential services, aiming to raise £2.5 million annually through public donations.

Cheryl, who will be among the many runners taking part in the London Marathon on April 27, has previous experience in charity challenges. Last June, she hosted the ‘Dip for Diabetes’ at Belfast Lough to raise money for Diabetes UK.

And in August of the previous year, she joined three firefighter colleagues to tackle the ‘Storming the Castle’ road race - all while wearing their fire kit - in support of the family of six-year-old Ollie Willis as he underwent treatment for leukaemia.