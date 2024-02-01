Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lonely Astronauts, formed in 2018, released ‘Can’t Let Go’ today (Thursday) with the track already receiving rave reviews.

Made up of Matthew Toner on vocals and guitar, guitarist Ruan McCreedy, bass player Tony Cooney and Niamh Maguire on drums, the melodic rock band takes inspiration from the Foo Fighters, Gaslight Anthem, The Black Keys and Nirvana.

Commenting on their new song, Matthew stated: “We wrote the song last summer and recorded it just before Christmas at Manor Park Studio in Antrim.

The Lonely Astronauts released 'Can't Let Go' on February 1. (Pic: Colleen McConnell).

"This was the first time we’d worked with the guys there and we’ll definitely want to work with them again.

"The song has already attracted attention on Spotify and we’re pleased with the positive feedback we’ve been getting. The song is doing well, so hopefully this continues.”

The band has already enjoyed performing at iconic venues in Belfast including the Limelight and the Empire, as well as in Dublin, and the members are looking forward to what 2024 has in store.

Matthew added: “We already have a few events lined up. On March 1 we’ll be playing at the Queen’s SU and this will be our first headline of the year.

"We’ll also be supporting Negative Creeps at the Empire on April 19 as well as being a support act for Hats off to Led Zepplin at the same venue on June 29.

"This year will also see us do our first Irish tour at the end of the summer. We’ve played shows all over in the past but this will be the first tour and we are really excited. It gives us something to look forward to.”

Formed two years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the band used the time during lockdowns to focus on writing music.

Matthew stated: “We were able to use the extra time we had during the Coronavirus lockdowns to really focus more on the writing side of things and now we’re happy to be able to performing in front of audiences. Thanks to everyone who has supported us on our journey so far.”

The track is available on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.