Lonely Planet highlights Northern Ireland's fabulous food and drink experiences in new gourmet trail guide

A variety of Northern Ireland’s top foodie spots have been included in Lonely Planet’s latest food title, Gourmet Trails Europe, to encourage more people to sample the fabulous tastes available across the country.

The new publication includes 40 indulgent food and drink itineraries from all over Europe, and suggestions of where to go in Northern Ireland to enjoy unique taste experiences have been included alongside renowned food trails such as France’s famed Bordeaux region as well as Copenhagen’s established restaurant scene.

The book takes readers on a tour of the best epicurean regions, encouraging them to feed their wanderlust by taking weekend gourmet trails suitable for every budget and taste bud.

Here’s the list of places that Lonely Planet in Northern Ireland has recommended:

Eight Northern Irish food and drink experiences have been included in Lonely Planet's new Gourmet Trails Europe. Picture: Jay Wennington / unsplash

St George’s Market, Belfast. Hailed as one of the best markets in the UK and Ireland (open Friday, Saturday and Sunday) it is a great place to find some of the finest fresh produce around. Find out more here.

Mike’s Fancy Cheese. This popular business is proud to be creating a new tradition of raw milk cheesemaking in Northern Ireland as well as offering a great range of mouth-watering cheeses and related products at its shop in Little Donegall Street, Belfast. Find out more here.

The Sunflower. This iconic pub opened in December 2012 on the corner of Kent Street and Union Street in Belfast, a site on which a public house has stood for over 100 years. It is instantly recognised by the security cage on its front door – now only a historic relic from 1980s. Sunflower prides itself on serving great local beers and ciders. Find out more here.

Ursa Minor Bakehouse. This independent real bread baker based in Ballycastle uses traditional techniques, hand moulding loaves and proving them in floured baskets before baking the directly on the oven floor to help create a delicious crust. Find out more here.

North Coast Smokehouse. Specialists in the production of smoked foods based in Ballycastle, North Coast Smokehouse is renowned for award-winning smoke-roasted organic salmon, smoked sea salt, and smoked dulse seaweed, smoked black pepper, smoked rapeseed oil and smoked trout. Find out more here.

Broughgammon Farm. This forward thinking farm business providing ethical and sustainable produce fresh from a small farm between Bushmills and Ballycastle specialises in Farm to Fork immersive experiences and activities that showcase the best of Irish produce, traditional skills and how a real working farm operates. Find out more here.

Native Seafood and Scran. This innovative north coast-based business encourages a love of sustainably sourced wild Irish seafood through highly successful ventures such as Lir restaurant, based out of the old Coleraine yacht club building at the marina; the award-winning Pool, which on a seasonal basis offers hot seafood, bakes, coffee and sourdough bread and a fresh fish counter. Find out more here.

Ould Lammas Fair. Ireland's oldest fair held annually on the last Monday and Tuesday of August in Ballycastle, it is the perfect place to pick up fresh local produce and traditional favourites such as Yellow Man and dulce. Find out more here.