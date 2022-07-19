Long service plaque for local bandsmen

Harold (left) and Samuel (right) with their awards

Both men joined Aughnaskeagh Flute Band as young boys around 1949.

The band then changed to a Silver Band in 1955, with Harold playing the euphonium and Samuel picking up the cornet.

Thanking them for their many years of service, Bandmaster Colin Hamilton, commended both men for their faithfulness and loyalty to the band. Fittingly, Harold and Samuel, were presented with their plaques by their granddaughters, Poppie Graham and Leah Spiers, who continue the proud family history of playing in the band.

Samuel with granddaughter Leah

The band are always on the lookout for new members. If you are interested in finding out more about the band message their Facebook page for more details.