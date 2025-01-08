Long-serving Ballyclare firefighter retires after serving for over 35 years
Colleagues gathered at the Ballynure Road facility this week to wish Tom Todd well as he retired from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) after serving as a firefighter in the town for 36 years.
Mr Todd, who served as Crew Commander (on-call), was presented with a medal, commemorative plaque and certificate during the ceremony.
A message from the Chief Fire Officer, Aidan Jennings, stated: “Now that you are retiring from the Fire and Rescue Service, may I offer you my best wishes for the future and say how much your service has been appreciated during the past 36 years.”
Members of the local community took to social media following news of Tom’s retirement to congratulate him and wish him well.
A spokesperson for NIFRS North, said: “Wishing Crew Commander Tom Todd from Ballyclare Fire Station a long and happy retirement after 36 years service.”